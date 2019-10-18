Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman will make the jump to light heavyweight to take on perennial contender Dominick Reyes in tonight’s UFC Boston headliner.

Chris Weidman (14-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Boston main event looking for a fresh start.

‘The All American’ went just 1-4 over his past five fights in the middleweight division, suffering knockout losses to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi and most recently Jacare Souza during that stretch.

Weidman’s most recent win came in July of 2017 when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by way of submission at UFC Uniondale.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (11-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with Chris Weidman this evening.

In his most recent effort at March’s UFC London event, Reyes picked up a decision victory over former division title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

The co-main event of UFC Boston will feature a highly anticipated featherweight rematch between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens.

The pair squared off last month at UFC Mexico, but the bout was called off just seconds after the fight started due to an accidental eye poke that prevented Stephens from being able to continue.

Prior to his no-contest with ‘Lil Heathen’, Yair Rodriguez (11-2 MMA) was coming off a spectacular last-second knockout of The Korean Zombie.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens will hope to snap a two-fight losing skid when he meets ‘El Pantera’ this evening.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Boston Results and Highlights below:

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

Yair Rodrigues vs. Jeremy Stephens

Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli

Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce

Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson

Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart

Manny Bermudez vs. Charles Rosa

UFC Boston Prelims:

Diana Belbita vs. Molly McCann

Kyle Bochniak vs. Sean Woodson

Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon – Costa def. Salmon via TKO at 2:15 of Round 1

Randy. Costa. This Boston crowd goes crazy as @RandyCosta135 gets the first round finish! #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/kpLKWbVD1Z — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2019

Sean Brady vs. Court McGee – Brady def. McGee by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Kevin Holland vs. Brendan Allen — Allen def. Holland via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:38 of Round 2

Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser — Boser def. Spitz by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

