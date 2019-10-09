Anthony “Rumble” Johnson open to fighting Francis Ngannou

Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson told the media on Tuesday that he is targeting an April 2020 return to the Octagon as a heavyweight. He also said that when he comes back he is open to fighting top-ranked Francis Ngannou.

Johnson was one of a number of fighters at the Dominance MMA media day in Los Angeles. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto asked Johnson if he is interested in fighting Ngannou, who is currently looking for an opponent. “Rumble” said yes, he is open to fighting “The Predator.”

I asked Anthony Johnson about a potential fight with Francis Ngannou, who he says is the scariest dude in the division. He says he expects to fight him but not just to “get everyone’s rocks off.” Says that fight will be hyped and it needs to be for something special. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 8, 2019

There’s no doubt a fight between Johnson and Ngannou would excite MMA fans. Even though Johnson hasn’t fought since April 2017, the prospect of him squaring off against Ngannou is intriguing. They are two of the biggest heavyweights on the UFC roster and a fight against them would be nothing but fireworks.

For Johnson, it would be ideal for him to fight someone so highly ranked in his return to the UFC. For Ngannou, obviously he would be fighting an unranked opponent if he took on Johnson. But fans know that Johnson is a very talented and dangerous fighter and if Ngannou wants to stay busy then Johnson makes sense as an opponent.

First thing’s first though, and that’s Johnson re-entering the USADA testing pool. Once USADA confirms he is clean he will be eligible to fight again, and when he is officially added to the active UFC roster again there’s no doubt fans will be hoping he fights Ngannou.

