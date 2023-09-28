Dana White reacts to Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the cage at UFC Vegas 79: “There’s no muzzles here”

UFC CEO Dana White had no problem with Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the Octagon after UFC Vegas 79.

Mitchell returned to the win column last weekend in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 79 as he beat Dan Ige by decision. Before the win, Mitchell brought the bible into the Octagon and yellow “freedom”. After the victory, he claimed Satan had taken over Earth, specifically pointing to the Hawaiian fires, and wanted to pray with Ige.

The post-fight interview was an odd one and many fans wondered why Dana White and the UFC would allow Bryce Mitchell to bring the bible in the Octagon. However, following the Contender Series on Tuesday, White was asked about it and had no issue with it.

“I got no reaction. You know how I am here, whatever you’re into man. There’s no muzzles here,” Dana White said about Bryce Mitchell. “Whoever you are, whatever you believe, whatever you think, we’ve heard it all, seen it all, well, we think we have, who knows what’s next. But, this is one of those places where you say what you feel and say what you want and it’s all good with me.”

This isn’t the first time Dana White has talked about not limiting people to what they say, as he has always made it clear fighters can express their opinions whether he agrees with them or not.

Although he had an odd speech, Bryce Mitchell still had a solid performance at UFC Vegas 79. It was his first fight since being dominated by Ilia Topuria last December, where he hinted about retiring following the loss. He’s now 16-1 as a pro and 7-1 in the UFC.

What is next for Bryce Mitchell is uncertain, but Dana White wasn’t mad at his post-fight press conference, despite some fans viewing it as odd.