Joe Rogan vents frustration over Fury vs. Ngannou decision, says one judge “should go to jail”

Joe Rogan is venting his frustration over the Fury vs. Ngannou decision and believes one judge ‘should go to jail’.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, battled it out in the boxing ring with the WBC champion, Tyson Fury last Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. The result was a controversial split decision loss for ‘The Predator’.

Ngannou, making his boxing debut, scored the only knockdown of the fight, but ultimately the judges scorecards read 96-93 in favor of Fury, 95-94 for Fury, and the third had it 95-94 for Ngannou.

The UFC color commentator, Rogan, believes the judges got it wrong.

Rogan, speaking on his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, shared the following opinion on the Fury vs. Ngannou boxing match:

“Francis Ngannou had never had a boxing match ever in his life, had zero boxing matches, but he was the UFC heavyweight champion, knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round, beat him up in the eighth round.”

Continuing the 56 year old stated:

“Most people, including me, thought he should’ve won the decision – including most boxers, most boxing pundits. He lost by one point on one judge’s scorecard. He won on one judge’s scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is f**king outrageous.”

Concluding Joe Rogan said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“We thought (Fury) was going to run him over because he’s the boxing heavyweight champion. ‘There’s no way this guy can box with me.’ He even said at the beginning of the fight, ‘It’s time to go to school,’ and then Francis said at the end of the fight, ‘You are a sh*tty professor.’”

As for what is next for Ngannou, he’s expected to return to the MMA in early 2024 and fight for the PFL (Professional Fighters League). Whether another boxing match is on the horizon, only time will tell.

Were you watching the boxing bout between Fury and Ngannou? Do you, like Rogan, believe that Ngannou was robbed?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!