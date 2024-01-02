Eddie Hearn names Francis Ngannou as 1 of 3 possible opponents for Anthony Joshua’s next fight

By Susan Cox - January 2, 2024

Eddie Hearn has named Francis Ngannou as 1 of 3 possible opponents for Anthony Joshua’s next fight.

Francis Ngannou Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua most recently defeated Otto Wallin at the ‘Day of Reckoning’ event this past December (see that here). The Brit’s record now sits at 27 wins and 3 losses. Of those 27 wins, 24 came by way of knockout.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is now looking to book Joshua’s first fight of 2024, which is said to be taking place in March.

Hearn, speaking with ‘IFL TV’ shared the following as to who Joshua’s next opponent might be, which included name dropping Francis Ngannou:

“Right now, we have three fights that we’re in discussions for. They’re all big. That doesn’t involve Deontay Wilder…Our aim, as we’ve discussed this, is to fight the winner of Fury versus Usyk. That is all we want to do.”

The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, billed as ‘Ring of Fire’, will take place on Saturday February 17th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Continuing Hearn said (h/t MMANews):

“Obviously, there’s a Hrgović fight out there for the world heavyweight title. There’s a Francis Ngannou fight out there, which would be absolutely colossal. There’s other heavyweights as well, the (Zhilei) Zhang fight possibly as well with Queensberry.”

Hrgovic, 31, also competed on the December card at the ‘Day of Reckoning’ defeating Mark de Mori in the first round to extend his unbeaten record as a professional fighter across 17 fights.

Zhilei Zhang is coming off the biggest win of his career after defeating Joe Joyce in their rematch last September.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou left the promotion in January of 2023 after a lengthy contract dispute.

Signing on with rival promotion, the PFL (Professional Fighters League), Ngannou also secured a boxing match with the WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury. It was Fury who came out the victor, via split decision, this past October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was reported that Ngannou earned a $10 million payday for his performance against ‘The Gypsy King’.

Would you like to see an Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou boxing match in the near future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Francis Ngannou

Related

Mike Tyson Tyson Fury

Teddy Atlas questions the legitimacy of Mike Tyson being viewed as an all time great: “I don’t know if he was ever great”

Harry Kettle - December 28, 2023
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Deontay Wilder vows to meet Anthony Joshua despite upset loss: "The fight still can go on"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2023

Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder still wants to face Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua, Otto Wallin, Boxing, Day of Reckoning
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua stops Otto Wallin (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ results, including the main event between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin.

Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Boxing
Deontay Wilder

Joseph Parker defeats Deontay Wilder (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ results, including the co-main event between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Day of Reckoning: Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Live Results

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2023

Today marks boxing’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ as a parade of fun fights, including Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin, take place in Saudi Arabia.

Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg

Claressa Shields reveals interest in PFL "dream fight" with Cris Cyborg: "It's the scariest fight for me"

Josh Evanoff - December 22, 2023
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul to make fast-turnaround for March boxing return: "This one is for the people of Puerto Rico"

Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

It hasn’t taken long for Jake Paul to schedule a return to the boxing ring.

Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Boxing
Devin Haney

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia currently in the works for 2024: “The ball is rolling”

Susan Cox - December 21, 2023

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is currently in the works for 2024.

Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn recalls meeting UFC CEO Dana White for the first time: “A little bit in awe”

Zain Bando - December 20, 2023

Eddie Hearn isn’t one to shy away from chopping it up with some of sports’ most brilliant minds.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul partners with USA boxing to help train Olympians going to Paris

Cole Shelton - December 19, 2023

Jake Paul will be helping the American boxers prepare for the Paris Olympics in 2024.