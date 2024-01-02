Michael Chandler confirms he is fine with fighting Conor McGregor at middleweight: “Any weight is good with me”

Michael Chandler has confirmed that he is fine with fighting Conor McGregor at middleweight.

As promised, Conor McGregor announced his comeback fight on the last day of the year, Sunday, December 31st.

The Irishman took to ‘X‘ announcing he will fight opposing TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler on Saturday June 29th at a UFC event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will reportedly take place at 185 pounds.

The social media video showing McGregor, wine glass in hand, shared the following information:

“Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week, June the 29th… and the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.”

The fight has yet to be confirmed by the UFC.

Well, apparently Michael Chandler is ‘in’.

ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto posted the following to ‘X’:

Just got off the phone with Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). He watched Conor's announcement of their fight on June 29 with me on speaker. He laughed as it played and (regarding the 185 stipulation) said, "Here we go. Any weight is good with me." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 31, 2023

“Just got off the phone with Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). He watched Conor’s announcement of their fight on June 29 with me on speaker. He laughed as it played and (regarding the 185 stipulation) said, ‘Here we go. Any weight is good with me’.

Chandler also took to ‘X’ directly posting:

I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 31, 2023

“I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) were opposing coaches on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ reality series last year. UFC CEO Dana White always maintained that McGregor vs. Chandler would take place following TUF 31.

McGregor, 35, has not fought since he suffered a broken leg during a loss to Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264.

Chandler, 37, last fought in November of 2022 at UFC 281 where he also went down to defeat against the 34-year-old Poirier.

Are you looking forward to finally seeing McGregor back in the Octagon? Who will you be picking to be the victor at a McGregor vs. Chandler bout?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!