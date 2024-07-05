Demetrious Johnson to make BJJ black belt debut in August
Demetrious Johnson wants to add another chapter to his illustrious combat sports career.
“Mighty Mouse” will make his black belt debut in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, competing in the Master 2 featherweight category at the IBJJF Master World Championship 2024. The event takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 29 to 31.
Despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, he expressed excitement upon IBJJF’s announcement on Instagram.
“Oh, Lord, here we go,” he wrote in the comment section.
His journey “in the gentle art” has been nothing short of impressive.
Last year, he showcased his skills by winning the IBJJF Masters World Championships as a brown belt.
Further cementing his dedication to the sport, the 37-year-old secured two podium finishes at the IBJJF Pan American Championships 2024 this past March.
His efforts didn’t go unnoticed as Johnson received his black belt from Bibiano Fernandes and Yan McCane two months later.
Fans would not have to wait long to see the newly promoted black belt compete against practitioners of the same rank at the IBJJF Master World Championship 2024.
At the time of writing, there are 24 other participants in the bracket. But with over a month remaining for competitors to sign up for the event, the division is sure to fill up even more.
Chatri Sityodtong leaves door open for Demetrious Johnson’s MMA return
While Demetrious Johnson’s achievements in MMA are unparalleled, his venture into competitive BJJ offers a fresh avenue to demonstrate his versatile skill set.
However, this development comes amid speculation about his future in the all-encompassing sport.
ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed in an interview with BJPENN.com earlier this year that there were discussions about arranging a mixed-rules fight for Johnson.
“We have been trying to get DJ a mixed-rules fight between DJ and Mikey Musumeci, the flyweight grappling world champion. I think that would be a spectacular fight,” Sityodtong said.
“I think DJ is kind of more in cruise control after having won his last title fight, and when he is ready, he will let us know.”
With the American superstar spending more time on the mats, Sityodtong remains uncertain if “Mighty Mouse” will step back inside the Circle.
“He says he doesn’t have the burning desire, but he hasn’t retired yet, so I think DJ has a few more fights left in him to further cement his legendary GOAT status,” Sityodtong said.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Demetrious Johnson ONE Championship