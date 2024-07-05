Demetrious Johnson to make BJJ black belt debut in August

Demetrious Johnson wants to add another chapter to his illustrious combat sports career.

“Mighty Mouse” will make his black belt debut in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, competing in the Master 2 featherweight category at the IBJJF Master World Championship 2024. The event takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 29 to 31.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, he expressed excitement upon IBJJF’s announcement on Instagram.

“Oh, Lord, here we go,” he wrote in the comment section.

His journey “in the gentle art” has been nothing short of impressive.

Last year, he showcased his skills by winning the IBJJF Masters World Championships as a brown belt.

Further cementing his dedication to the sport, the 37-year-old secured two podium finishes at the IBJJF Pan American Championships 2024 this past March.

His efforts didn’t go unnoticed as Johnson received his black belt from Bibiano Fernandes and Yan McCane two months later.

Fans would not have to wait long to see the newly promoted black belt compete against practitioners of the same rank at the IBJJF Master World Championship 2024.

At the time of writing, there are 24 other participants in the bracket. But with over a month remaining for competitors to sign up for the event, the division is sure to fill up even more.