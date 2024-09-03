Report | Fedor Emelianenko vs. Andrei Arlovski 2 is in the works

Fedor Emelianenko vs Andrei Arlovski the sequel is reportedly in the works, more than 15 years after the original.

When it comes to important heavyweight figures in mixed martial arts, Fedor Emelianenko and Andrei Arlovski are up there with the best of them. They’ve both enjoyed some incredible moments over the course of the last few decades, and both are still active competitors in their own right.

Of course, their golden years are behind them – but that doesn’t mean they can’t still compete. They’ve both still had some moments in the sunshine here and there, and they both seem to have the willingness to still get in the cage and fight.

So, with that in mind, it’ll come as good news to many that according to RED CORNER MMA, they’re set to square off in a highly-anticipated boxing match.