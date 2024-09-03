Report | Fedor Emelianenko vs. Andrei Arlovski 2 is in the works

By Harry Kettle - September 3, 2024

Fedor Emelianenko vs Andrei Arlovski the sequel is reportedly in the works, more than 15 years after the original.

Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, Boxing, MMA

When it comes to important heavyweight figures in mixed martial arts, Fedor Emelianenko and Andrei Arlovski are up there with the best of them. They’ve both enjoyed some incredible moments over the course of the last few decades, and both are still active competitors in their own right.

RELATED: Fedor Emelianenko calls to fight Francis Ngannou after failed talks with Mike Tyson: “I’d like to box him”

Of course, their golden years are behind them – but that doesn’t mean they can’t still compete. They’ve both still had some moments in the sunshine here and there, and they both seem to have the willingness to still get in the cage and fight.

So, with that in mind, it’ll come as good news to many that according to RED CORNER MMA, they’re set to square off in a highly-anticipated boxing match.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

Fedor vs Arlovski

“The Last Emperor is back! According to some Russian MMA media, Fedor Emelianenko and Andrei Arlovski may run it back. This time out under boxing rules in @RCCBoxing. Would you watch?”

The last time they met was all the way back in January 2009 under Affliction MMA. Fedor secured a knockout win in the first round, and since then, the two have been on very different paths in mixed martial arts. We may not be getting the chance to see them in their prime again, but there’s certainly a lot of intrigue behind this collision – and rightfully so.

Would you be at all interested in seeing Fedor Emelianenko and Andrei Arlovski fight again? If so, who would you back to get the win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Andrei Arlovski Fedor Emelianenko

