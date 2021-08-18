Vinc Pichel plans to “whoop” Austin Hubbard after changing camps to Factory X: “I’m looking to end it pretty quick”

Vinc Pichel is excited to show off how much better he has gotten since changing camps to Factory X.

Pichel has been training in California for years now, but he recently decided to move to Colorado and train at Factory X. For Pichel, he says he immediately clicked with head coach, Marc Montoya and the team.

“I’m over at Factory X, training under Marc Montoya and his coach staff and all the guys. It’s been a good change for me and a reinvigoration of me,” Pichel said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve been fighting my whole life, but I get burnt out on it. Being around all these young hungry guys gives me the hunger. It has been good, I love it.”

After spending time at the gym, Pichel accepted a fight against Austin Hubbard at UFC Vegas 34. Although it’s not a big name like Jim Miller is, who was his last opponent, Pichel says he fights anyone the promotion puts in front of him.

“I’m not like these top-10 guys who won’t fight certain guys, I’m a fighter. If someone wants to step up, I’ll smack them back down,” Pichel explained. “Austin’s a dangerous guy, he could beat me just like anyone else can. Is he going to? F**k no, I’m going to whoop his ass. It’s the fight game though and anything can happen so I’m not underestimating him.”

Against Hubbard, Vinc Pichel is well aware that he will get taken down at some point in the fight. However, “From Hell” is confident on the feet he will be too much for Hubbard and will eventually catch him with something big that knocks him out.

“I’m prepared to go the distance, but I’m not going to fight like I want it to go the distance. He has fought some decent guys but he hasn’t fought anyone who throws bricks as I can. I don’t imagine he will be able to take too many shots from me and keep standing,” Pichel said. “I’m not going to wrestle, I’m not going to grab him and give him that easy way out, I’m going to beat his ass, he’s going to remember fighting me… I’m looking to shut his lights off, I don’t want to fight for 15 minutes, I want to beat this dude, get my money, get my bonus and get out. I’m looking to end it pretty quick.”

If Pichel does get the stoppage win he desires, he says he wants to make a quick turnaround. After overcoming COVID-19 late last year which kept him out of the Octagon, he wants another fight soon.

However, Pichel also says he’s never going to be a guy that fights all the time, as for him, one fight a year is perfect.

“In all honesty, I only need to fight once a year. These guys that fight all the time, I don’t know what their deal is. I fight when I need to, I love fighting but it’s not something I want to burn myself out on. In all reality, though, I would like to get another one right away by the end of the summer, like back-to-back,” Pichel concluded.

