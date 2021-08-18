Nate Diaz says he is “defending in December”

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz took to his social media on Wednesday to tell his fans that he is “defending in December.”

Diaz and Dustin Poirier have been going back-and-forth on social media as of late, leading to speculation of a possible fight between the two stars. Poirier has a title shot locked up at 155lbs against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, but there have been suggestions that he could pass up the title shot in order to take a money fight against Diaz. After all, Poirier just passed up fighting Oliveira for the vacant belt at UFC 262 in order to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 264 in what was one of the biggest UFC PPV fights of all time.

On Wednesday, Diaz added fuel to the speculation that he could be fighting Poirier next, sending out a message on his Instragam that indicates he is “defending in December.”

Diaz is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in June at UFC 263, but it was a performance that the fans loved because he nearly came back in the fifth round and won the fight. Even though Edwards should have been the one that everyone was talking about, most fans could only think about the fifth round where Diaz rocked and wobbled Edwards. Ultimately, Diaz lost the fight by decision, but once again showed he’s a massive draw in the sport. Although Poirier has a title shot locked up against Oliveira if he wants it, the ability to fight a huge star like Diaz and make more money could be tantalizing. We shall see soon what the UFC plans on doing with both fighters.

