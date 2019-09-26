UFC Copenhagen | Pro fighters make their picks for Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

This Saturday, the Octagon touches down in Denmark for UFC Copenhagen. The main event will be a pivotal middleweight bout as Jack Hermansson takes on Jared Cannonier. Heading into the fight, the European Hermansson is a -250 favorite while the American is a +190 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their predictions for the scrap. And, as the odds suggest, the majority are leaning towards Jack Hermansson to get it done.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier:

Robert Whittaker, UFC middleweight champion: Honestly, after seeing Jack Hermansson’s last fight he is on a bit of a roll and on a tear. He has some great wins, and great tools, great wrestling, cardio, grappling and knows how to pressure strike. So, I’m very interested in seeing how Cannonier holds up against him. In saying that, the early rounds favor Cannonier.

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: That is a great fight, and a great matchup, both coming off of big wins. Jared Cannonier has more power and can get a knockout win. He has good hands and he can most likely get the win by knockout.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: These are two guys I will probably fight soon. It is a good matchup, though. I think Jack Hermansson will do it. His jiu-jitsu will be a factor in this fight. Cannonier will need to keep the fight standing if he wants to win but I favor Hermansson slightly.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Hermansson will win with a second-round submission, maybe a first. I think he gets it done.

Tristan Connelly, UFC welterweight: It’s a 50/50 fight, could go either way, but I favor Hermansson.

Jack Shore, UFC bantamweight: If you asked me this before Hermansson’s last fight I would have said Cannonier easily. After beating Jacare the way he did, he has a lot of momentum and will pull off the win.

Hunter Azure, UFC bantamweight: I think my boy Jared Cannonier gets it done. I used to train with him and know how hard of a worker he is. He is an awesome dude and will take care of business.

***

Fighters picking Jack Hermansson: Marvin Vettori, Max Griffin, Tristan Connelly, Jack Shore

Fighters picking Jared Cannonier: Gilbert Burns, Hunter Azure

No Pick: Robert Whittaker

Who do you think will win the fight between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/26/2019.