UFC Copenhagen | Gilbert Burns believes Gunnar Nelson is the biggest fight of his career

Gilbert Burns is once again taking a welterweight short notice fight.

Back in August, the Brazilian stepped up and took on Alexey Kunchenko and handed him his first loss. Now, on Saturday, at UFC Copenhagen, Burns will take on Gunnar Nelson having had just a week and a half to prepare.

When Gilbert Burns found out Gunnar Nelson needed a new opponent, he immediately let the UFC know he was their guy.

“For sure. Thiago Alves was out and I sent the tweet that I wanted the fight. The UFC then called my manager, and he got back to me and said it is a done deal,” Burns said to BJPENN.com. “I love the matchup with Gunnar Nelson, he is a very good grappler. I think we match up well, a good matchup for him and me and makes sense for the UFC.”

However, preparing for Gunnar Nelson on less than two weeks notice is no doubt tough. The SBG Ireland product is an elite-level grappler, but so too is Gilbert Burns which will make this fight interesting, and the Brazilian expects this fight to go to the ground.

“A lot of times when two grapplers fight they end up having a kickboxing match, but I see us grappling here. He is very high-level, he is a black belt. I know I’m high caliber too, and can’t wait to face him. It will be a personal challenge for me and something I look forward to,” Burns said.

If Gilbert Burns can get his hand raised, he will improve to 17-3 and will be on a four-fight winning streak and could possibly have a number beside his name come next week. So, he knows just how important winning this fight is for his career.

“A win over Gunnar Nelson would put me into the top-15. He was 13 then he lost to Leon Edwards and was bumped out of the rankings. He is a top contender and one of the best grapplers in the division,” he explained. “A win over him is a big statement for me. That is why I needed this fight and texted [UFC matchmaker] Sean Shelby to give me this fight. It is the biggest fight of my career.”

Gilbert Burns is confident in his abilities and believes he will leave Copenhagen with a win and possibly a ranking.

Who do you think will win the fight between Gilbert Burns and Gunnar Nelson?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/25/2019.