UFC 284 | Pro fighters make their picks for Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett interim title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 284, Yair Rodriguez is set to take on Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title. Heading into the fight, Rodriguez is a -196 favorite while the American is a +152 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros lean towards Rodriguez getting it done, likely by decision to become the interim featherweight champ.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett:

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Yair, probably by decision in a very fun fight.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I’m going with Emmett. He did look against Kattar and squeaked out the win there. I think his wrestling will also play a role in this one.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: I think Rodriguez will win, he’s the better technical striker.

Don Shainis, UFC featherweight: If Josh connects he can put Yair out. But, I think Yair is too fast for Josh and will just piece him up and avoid the power shots.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I think Emmett. He will land the more powerful shots and mix in the wrestling to win a decision.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Josh Emmett. With his power and striking, he will get the better of Yair. I don’t see losing any wrestling exchanges either and Emmett will win a decision.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: Rodriguez. He’s the better technical striker and will outstrike Emmett.

Blake Bilder, UFC featherweight: I would like Yair Rodriguez, and I think he gets a stoppage with a counter strike.

Adam Fugitt, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Emmett because he has the wrestling background and can take it to the mat if needed. Emmett also has the power to knock out anyone.

Fighters picking Yair Rodriguez: Adrian Yanez, Thiago Moises, Don Shainis, Devin Clark, Blade Bilder

Fighters picking Josh Emmett: Parker Porter, Joe Solecki, Kyle Nelson, Adam Fugitt

Who do you think will win the UFC 284 co-main event between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett?