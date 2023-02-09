Josh Emmett hits back at fans critical of his upcoming title opportunity at UFC 284: “It’s just because they cannot do it”

Josh Emmett has hit back at fans for criticising his interim title fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 this weekend.

In the co-main event of the evening, Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez will battle it out over the UFC interim featherweight championship. In doing so, they will set up the next challenger for Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Great’ is competing in the main event of the evening, throwing down with Islam Makhachev in an attempt to take his lightweight crown away from him.

Emmett, who is now 37 years of age, has put together a nice five-fight win streak to earn this opportunity. His last two victories came over Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar, the latter of which was via split decision.

Understandably, some have criticised the decision for an interim title to be put on the line. For Emmett, though, he doesn’t pay a whole lot of attention to the noise.

“It doesn’t matter, most of them are like these bot accounts or fake burner accounts or people knocking people’s success,” Emmett said. “It’s just because they cannot do it, I don’t know, I really don’t. I could care less about what people like that say. Even if people that are just talking s*** online and things like that behind a computer or phone, it’s like – they’re probably not doing too well themselves so, you know, I wish them the best but could care less about their opinion.”

Quotes via MMA News

Emmett hits back

Rodriguez is seen as the favourite by a lot of fans this weekend. Still, if anyone knows how to spring a surprise out of nowhere, it’s Josh Emmett.

Are you excited to see Josh Emmett compete against Yair Rodriguez this weekend? Who do you think is the favourite? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!