UFC 284 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski title fight

In the main event of UFC 284, Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title for the first time against featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a -400 favorite while the Aussie is a +285 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros slightly lean towards Makhachev winning due to his size and strength but some do think Volkanovski can pull off the upset.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski:

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’ve gone back and forth on that but I think Islam outwrestles him to a decision.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: Dude, that is a tough fight to pick. I think I am going to go with Volkanovski, just because he is super well-rounded. Both are great fighters and I think Volkanovski can keep it standing and on the feet, he is better. We also saw him get out of some deep submissions against Ortega too.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: I don’t think it will be an easy fight for Islam as some think. This will be a hard fight for him but I do think he wins a decision.

Blake Bilder, UFC featherweight: I like Volkanovki for the fact that he used to be massive and playing rugby was used to going against those stronger guys. But, I do think Makhachev’s wrestling is too hard to deal with and will get a decision win.

Adam Fugitt, UFC welterweight: I have to take Volkanovski. Even though he is moving up, his striking is pristine and his ring control will be able to keep the distance and keep it standing. I like Volkanovski in this one even though Islam is a beast.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: That is a good one but I do think Volkanovski can win it. Stylistically it is a tough fight, but Volkanovski has gotten better and better every fight and I think his striking will be the difference.

Don Shainis, UFC featherweight: I’m going to go with my man Volkanovski. I do think if it hits the ground, Islam Makhachev will get the submission. But, Volk has good takedown defense and is too fast on the feet and will piece up Islam.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I think Islam Makhachev but I’m not confident in that.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m pulling for Volkanovski but it’s a big test. Islam is a massive lightweight and with his wrestling background, I don’t think Volkanovski will be able to stuff the takedown or get up. I see Makhachev winning by TKO in the third round.

Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Devin Clark, Thiago Moises, Blake Bilder, Joe Solecki, Kyle Nelson

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Parker Porter, Adam Fugitt, Adrian Yanez, Don Shainis

Who do you think will win at UFC 284, Islam Makhachev or Alexander Volkanovski?