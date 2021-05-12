Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua set for August in Saudi Arabia, says Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn says that Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua this summer in Saudi Arabia in a high-profile heavyweight boxing match.

Fury and Joshua have been rumored to fight for quite some time now and the fight looks like it is finally making progress to come to fruition. Speaking to Sky Sports television, Hearn confirmed that the fight is on for August and it will take place in Saudi Arabia.

“Aug. 7, Aug. 14, I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia,” Hearn said (h/t ESPN). “It’s the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz Jr., that event was spectacular. As partners, they were fantastic as well.”

Joshua fought Ruiz Jr. in December 2019 in the pair’s rematch and he won a unanimous decision in that fight. According to Hearn, Joshua is “comfortable” fighting Saudia Arabia.

“We’re very comfortable. Anthony’s comfortable, he knows those people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time. We’re ready to go,” Hearn said.

Joshua (24-1) has lost only once in his career, against Ruiz Jr. the first time they met in June 2019. Since then, Joshua has won his last two fights, defeated Ruiz via unanimous decision in their rematch and then defeating Kubrat Pulev via knockout. He will now take on Fury in this heavyweight title unification bout for all of the marbles between them.

Fury (30-0-1) was last seen in the boxing ring in February 2020 when he knocked out Deontay Wilder for arguably the biggest win of his career to date. Since a split draw with Wilder in the pair’s first fight in December 2018, Fury has won his last three straight fights over Wilder, Otto Wallin, and Tom Schwarz in order to earn this fight against Joshua.

