UFC 245 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington title fight

In the main event of UFC 245, Kamaru Usman will look to defend his welterweight title for the first time when he battles his arch rival, Colby Covington. Heading into the fight, the champion is a -185 favorite while “Chaos” is a +150 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. This time around, the pros are split, as the majority believe it will be a close fight where it could go either way.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington:

Kevin Lee, UFC lightweight: Usman, Usman all day. I feel like he is a better athlete and a better fighter. As long as he doesn’t get emotional about the fight and just fights his game plan he should be able to win it and I think he knocks Colby out.

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight: Man, I actually like both of their styles being the pressure fighters. They both have good gas tanks but I just think Colby’s gas tank is pretty incredible. It is going to be a very grinding fight and I think he edges him. It will be competitive early but those last couple rounds, he will take over. I’m a fan of Usman, I’ll be watching with my belt backstage. I think Colby gets it done.

Ricky Simon, UFC bantamweight: Man, I just really like Covington’s pace. He is in your face non-stop for five rounds even. I really like his style as of late and I think he gets it done.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I got Usman winning because the wrestling is equal and they negate each other. Then, he has a striking and cardio advantage so he will get a decision.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: I see Usman winning that fight. I see him getting a decision but I see him outworking Colby. Not just outwrestling him but beating him up on the feet and turning it into a dog fight. He is a bigger fighter. It is evenly skilled but Usman has a bit more dog in him. Colby’s been trying to get under Usman’s skin which will make Usman bring it.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Covington can beat him. You are talking about two guys with a crazy gas tank. But, Colby Covington is a little more technical.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: That could go either way but I am leaning towards Usman.

Irene Aldana, UFC bantamweight: I hope Usman wins that fight, but it will be a close fight. Covington is good but I don’t like his personality. But, technically he is a better fighter so I think he wins.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I think Covington is going to get it. His fighting style is hard to deal with. He has that constant pressure and insane cardio. Even though I don’t like either of their personalities I think Covington is the better fighter. I also would like to see Masvidal get the winner.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: It is hard to pick against Covington. I watched his last fight live and he put on a clinic. But, I think Usman does everything Covington does just a little better so I’m going to go with Usman.

Fighters picking Kamaru Usman: Kevin Lee, Geoff Neal, Kai Kara-France, Ian Heinisch, Joe Solecki

Fighters picking Colby Covington: Alexander Volkanovski, Ricky Simon, Cody Stamann, Irene Aldana, Billy Quarantillo

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.