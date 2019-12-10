VIDEO | Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s ruined friendship gets Friends-inspired tribute

Top UFC welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington used to be friends — but no longer. Over the last few months, the pair have devolved into arch enemies.

What better way to eulogize their ruined friendship than with a Friends-inspired tribute? See just that below:

At this stage, it’s not clear who made this video, but it’s pretty awesome, and it actually provides an interesting window into Covington and Masvidal’s days as roommates and training partners at American Top Team.

Masvidal and Covington have offered differing takes on where their beef began. According to Masvidal, it began when Covington failed to pay an American Top Team coach after he defeated Rafael dos Anjos in 2018.

“He ripped off my coach, that was his coach. We were with him until his title fight. After he won the title, he owed him a certain amount of money, didn’t pay him,” Masvidal said on The Dan LeBatard Show. “I said if you don’t pay him I’m going to f—k you up. My coach got in between it, it doesn’t have to be like this, let it slide, since thing I ain’t talked to the dude.”

Covington, meanwhile, offers a different telling of things. He says his friendship with Masvidal was ruined by jealousy.

“When he got beat up by Demian Maia and then I had to come up and clean up the scraps and completely decimate Demian Maia in his hometown of Sao Paulo, that’s when the relationship ended,” Covington explained to MMA Fighting. “Jorge got jealous. He got bitter. He wanted something that he couldn’t have, which was beating Demian Maia and be in position to fight for the title.

“Then as soon as I won the belt [in the dos Anjos fight], that’s when he completely turned on me and he started talking s—t to me at the gym, at fights he’s saying stuff to me,” Covington added. “I’m like dude stop. You’re a light round. You want to see how me and Jorge goes? Go look on YouTube. I wasn’t even trying hard. I know the haters don’t know how to turn on a girl but they should learn to turn on YouTube.”

Do you think we’ll see Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington fight in the future?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.