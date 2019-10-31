UFC 244 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz for the BMF title

In the main event of UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal is taking on Nate Diaz for the BMF title. The fight was almost derailed by a USADA scare last week, yet it is thankfully still on.

Heading into the tilt, “Gamebred” is a -155 favorite while Diaz is a +125 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. All the fighters agree it is a super close fight and a must-watch, yet the majority are leaning towards Diaz getting it done.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Kevin Lee, UFC lightweight: You know, out of the gate I thought Masvidal for sure had it. But, I don’t know as it gets closer and closer, Nate may tire him out and get a decision. That is my pick right now, but I don’t know it will be a great fight. Once my fight is over, I’m sitting front row for that. That is a type of fight you can’t miss.

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: That is a very tough fight to call. But, I like Nate Diaz to win it. I like how he gives the finger to people in the fight.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: It is a tough one, man. I’m going to go with Nate Diaz. He doesn’t get tired, is tough to finish. I think Masvidal has an underrated grappling game, but I don’t think it goes to the ground. Nate Diaz will out cardio him.

Lyman Good, UFC welterweight: I think Masvidal wins. If he doesn’t knock him out, he will edge out a decision. I like the two of them and their styles. To see Masvidal go from the street fights to the main event of MSG is really cool.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I think Nate Diaz gets it done. I’ve bet against him before and he always proves me wrong. The last one showed a lot, as he looked good against Pettis. He always gets the jobs done when he isn’t supposed to.

Chance Rencountre, UFC welterweight: I think Nate will get him in the later rounds. Masvidal is a good fighter. It is hard to predict but I like Nate to win it.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I think Nate and Jorge could go the distance. Two tough durable guys. I say Nate has a slight edge on the feet. But, Jorge can be dynamic and win rounds with well-timed takedowns. I think this will be a close one and hard to pick. I hope they both win.

Kyle Bochniak, UFC featherweight: That is a crazy matchup. I enjoy watching both of those guys. “Gamebred” he is an athlete, he has hands, he is a good fighter. But, I think Diaz with his jiu-jitsu and ground game and durability will be able to take it late by TKO or rear-naked choke.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: Jorge Masvidal. I’m just excited both are getting huge paydays. But, Masvidal brings more to the table, we have seen Nate lose to guys who throw leg kicks. Masvidal’s boxing is sharper and is a better mixed martial artist.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC lightweight: I like both of those guys. They both come to fight, I think Diaz gets it done though. He is more well-rounded.

***

Fighters picking Jorge Masvidal: Lyman Good, Sean Woodson

Fighters picking Nate Diaz: Kevin Lee, Jan Blachowicz, Eryk Anders, Max Griffin, Chance Rencountre, Kyle Bochniak, Jonathan Pearce

No Pick: Steven Peterson

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.