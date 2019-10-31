Jorge Masvidal reacts to Donald Trump potentially attending UFC 244

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday’s UFC 244 in New York City, which is topped by a welterweight showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Speaking to TMZ ahead of his fight with Diaz, the Cuban-American Masvidal reacted to the prospect of fighting in front of Trump.

“Of course [I’m honoured], no matter what your political views on him, not every fighter can say, ‘Hey, the president is showing up to my fight’,” Masvidal said (via South China Morning Post).

Masvidal then snuck in a jab at upcoming welterweight title challenger Colby Covington. He and Covington long considered one another good friends and training partners, but recently had a very public falling out.

Covington is an ardent Trump supporter, and has met the President before, but has yet to fight in front of him. That being said, Covington’s last fight, a win over Robbie Lawler, was attended by Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr.

“So that’s humbling in itself, especially when there are other fighters out there trying so hard, saying, ‘Hey, Mr President, look at me’ and the president won’t even go to their fights, look at them or acknowledge them,” Masvidal said, taking a clear shot at Covington.

Jorge Masvidal will enter his UFC 244 fight with Nate Diaz on a two-fight win-streak, having recently knocked out Darren Till with a punch and Ben Askren with a record-shattering, five-second flying knee. Diaz, meanwhile, recently returned from a three-year hiatus to defeat Anthony Pettis by decision in August.

The pair will collide for the first and only BMF title, which is expected to be bestowed upon the winner by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Donald Trump has long had ties to the sport of MMA, and is even a friend of UFC President Dana White. White endorsed Trump ahead of his presidency.

