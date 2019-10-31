Yoel Romero responds to Paulo Costa, questions bicep injury

When it was announced that Paulo Costa will not be able to fight Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title due to a bicep injury, Yoel Romero quickly inserted himself into the conversation, calling for his own fight with Adesanya.

This did not sit well with Costa, who defeated Romero with a razor close decision in August. Shortly after Romero targeted Adesanya on Instagram, he got a response from Costa.

See Costa’s message to Romero below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4POp6Llq1p/

“Look who wants to return from the dead’s world

Oh my goodness, is this man still alive ?

After that beating?

Unbelievable!Hauhau

Look man , that funny skinny clown Will be killed by my hands . It a my promise.

I ll do this very soon so stay cool and go back to your forced retirement . •

. That’s so funny.” – Paulo Costa on Instagram.

This message from Costa did not sit well with Yoel Romero, who responded by calling into question the causes of Costa’s bicep injury. In a post to Twitter, Romero shared a screenshot of an article about bicep injuries, which explained that the risk of this injury increases with steroid use and in those over 30.

Romero reminded that he is over 40 and without a bicep injury.

I am over 40. I was ready to fight again the next week. You left in a wheel chair. Please no speak no more 🤫 #iluhju pic.twitter.com/O2S2ZKJFso — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) October 31, 2019

“I am over 40,” Romero wrote on Twitter. “I was ready to fight again the next week. You left in a wheel chair. Please no speak no more.”

Given that Paulo Costa can’t fight Israel Adesanya at the moment, do you think Yoel Romero is the right choice for the next UFC middleweight title shot? Join the conversation in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.