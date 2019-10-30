UFC 244 | Pro fighters make their picks for Darren Till vs. Kelvin Gastelum

In the co-main event of UFC 244, former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is moving up in weight to take on Kelvin Gastelum. Ahead of the scrap, “The Gorilla” is a +160 underdog while Gastelum is a -200 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority are leaning towards Gastelum but some feel it is a much closer fight than the odds suggest.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Darren Till vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Kevin Lee, UFC lightweight: I think Gastelum even though Till will be very dangerous. Gastelum has just fought a higher level of competition and has been fighting at 185 and is used to the weight class. I see Gastelum winning it.

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: This is a very tough fight but I think Darren Till wins it. He has something to prove and will win this fight.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I think Kelvin Gastelum gets it. People sleep on his power and speed and that is where Darren Till struggles. Gastelum won’t be bullied and won’t back up and will catch Till.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: That is a good fight. It all matters on how Darren Till feels at middleweight. I think he can land his good striking, but that being said, Gastelum is a tough guy and he is a wrestler so I lean towards Gastelum. But, it is a close fight that Till could win.

Lyman Good, UFC welterweight: I think Till can get it done. The added weight will do good for him and he may knock Gastelum out.

Chance Rencountre, UFC welterweight: I think Kelvin will win it. He took that loss to Adesanya but was on a good streak before then. Till is struggling, but we never know how he will look at middleweight. Maybe that will help his chin. It will be a good fight, but I think Kelvin will win it.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I like Kelvin’s grit and think he takes the fight to Darren Till. Till uses his reach to try and snipe but Kelvin’s pressure is too much and wins a decision.

Kyle Bochniak, UFC featherweight: I like Till. I think he gets it done, him moving up to middleweight will be good.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: I think Darren Till gets it done. Gastelum is tough but Till is coming off of the two losses and is hungry. He has a good reach and will get it done.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC lightweight: Kelvin Gastelum. I think he can knock him out, his style is entertaining and he will be able to catch Till.

***

Fighters picking Darren Till: Jan Blachowicz, Lyman Good, Kyle Bochniak, Sean Woodson

Fighters picking Kelvin Gastelum: Kevin Lee, Eryk Anders, Edmen Shahbazyan, Chance Rencountre, Steven Peterson, Jonathan Pearce

Who do you think will win the fight between Darren Till and Kelvin Gastelum? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/30/2019.