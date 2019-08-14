Dana White reacts to Henry Cejudo calling out Valentina Shevchenko

“And you know what? I get a little jelly because she has gold and I want that gold,” he continued. “Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you. I am looking to become the first-ever inter-gender champion that this world has ever seen. I’m calling you out. You can be the next to bend the knee to ‘Triple C.’”

While Valentina Shevchenko has been playing along with Henry Cejudo, UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem to be quite as open to this prospective fight. The UFC boss reacted to Cejudo’s callout of Shevchenko after Contender Series on Tuesday.

“That’s the wackiest shit I’ve ever heard,” White told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “It’s just (expletive) crazy that Henry would say that. But Valentina would probably do it. I don’t even know how to respond to that or what to say other than ‘wow.’”

Dana White continued, evidently short-circuiting as he attempted to discern what exactly Henry Cejudo is trying to accomplish with this callout.

“I can’t even (expletive) wrap my brain around that, why he would say that,” White said. ” It’s just crazy, but … what are you gonna do?”

While this fight is probably never going to happen, bookmakers have already released odds for it. As expected, Henry Cejudo is a big favorite.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/14/2019.