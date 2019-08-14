Dana White reacts to Henry Cejudo calling out Valentina Shevchenko

By
Tom Taylor
-
Henry Cejudo, Dana White, Valentina Shevchenko
Image: @henrycejudo on Instagram

Earlier this week, UFC men’s flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo made a callout of UFC women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, challenging her to an ‘inter-gender’ showdown with all of their combined gold on the line.

“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday in beautiful Las Vegas, but my phone just keeps blowing up; that somebody by the name of Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world,” Cejudo said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR