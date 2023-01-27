Henry Cejudo opens as a slight underdog to Aljamain Sterling in targeted UFC 287 title fight

Henry Cejudo has opened as the betting underdog for his potential fight against Aljamain Sterling.

Cejudo and Sterling have taken shots at one another for quite some time and it has since been reported the two are slated to fight at UFC 287 in April. With the fight now targeted to happen, BetOnline opened up odds for the fight where they have Sterling as a slight favorite.

UFC 287 Odds:

Aljamain Sterling: -120

Henry Cejudo: +100

At the current odds, if you like Sterling to get his hand raised, you would need to bet $120 to win $100 if the champ defends his belt. If you like Cejudo, it’s an even-money bet, meaning a $100 bet would net you $100 if he wins.

As of right now, the fight between Sterling and Cejudo is still not official as it does depend on the health of the champ and his injured bicep. But, it does seem likely these two will share the Octagon with one another in the very near future if it doesn’t happen at UFC 287.

Aljamain Sterling (22-3) has defended his bantamweight title twice now having beaten TJ Dillashaw by TKO last time out. Prior to that, he edged out a split decision over Petr Yan after having won the belt by DQ against Yan. Sterling is currently on an eight-fight winning streak and before the title wins, he picked up victories over the likes of Cory Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz, and Jimmie Rivera among others.

Henry Cejudo (16-2) is the former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion but has not fought since UFC 249 in May of 2020 when he TKO’d Dominick Cruz to defend his belt. After the win, he announced his retirement from the sport but is now ending that to come back. In his career, Cejudo holds notable wins over Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson, Marlon Moraes, and Sergio Pettis among others.

Are you surprised that Henry Cejudo is the betting underdog against Aljamain Sterling?