Ricky Glenn believes Grant Dawson fight is a ‘good matchup’ for him: ‘I’m ready for anything he brings to the table’

Ricky Glenn wanted to be active this year after having hip surgery that kept him out of action from November 2018 until June of 2021 when he made his return.

In his return fight, Glenn moved up to lightweight and scored a 37-second KO win over Joaquim Silva. After the fight, he thought he would get a quick turnaround, but nothing came up until he saw Diego Ferreira pulled out of his fight with Grant Dawson and Glenn jumped at the opportunity to face him at UFC Vegas 41.

“When Grant’s opponent pulled out I was interested in stepping up as I wanted to stay busy, but I thought it was a little too soon,” Glenn said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It got moved until the end of October so I had still a decent little training camp. Ever since my fight in June, I got back into the gym and doing everything I’m supposed to do.”

Against Dawson, Glenn believes this is a good matchup for him as he thinks he is hard to prepare for. There is only 37-seconds of footage on him since he returned, and he says he has improved immensely and no one got to see it.

“He’s a tough wrestler, good striker out of James Krause’s gym. I imagine they will be well prepared for what I do, luckily they haven’t seen much footage from my last fight as I didn’t even get it and won in 37-seconds,” Glenn explained. “There are a few things they probably saw but I’ve improved since my last fight, I’m ready for anything he brings to the table… It’s a good matchup, he’s undefeated in the UFC so that’s cool, he’s right there to start climbing the ranks.”

In the fight, Ricky Glenn knows his takedown defense will be the key to winning this fight. He says he’s the better striker, however, he knows Grant Dawson is durable so he expects the fight to be a hard 15-minute battle.

“I don’t want to give away too much but he will try to reel me in so I throw an overhand and he shoots for a takedown,” Glenn said. “He wants to get on top and throw some big punches on me and get ahold of my back. He’s a tough midwestern guy, I’m prepared to go the full 15 minutes.”

If Glenn gets his hand raised, he doesn’t care who is next for him but thinks he could get a ranked opponent. However, for him, he says he just wants to be active and hopes he can get another fight this year.

“I’m not looking past him, whoever they put in front of me. I’m just taking it day by day. If all goes well and I leave Vegas healthy I’d like to get back in there by January,” Glenn concluded.

Do you think Ricky Glenn beats Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 41?