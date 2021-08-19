Ramiz Brahimaj says there’s no pressure on him after eventful UFC debut, confident he will finish Sasha Palatnikov

Ramiz Brahimaj had a memorable UFC debut, although it didn’t go the way he wanted.

Brahimaj finally made his Octagon debut against Max Griffin in November and lost the fight by TKO due to his ear nearly falling off. Despite the ending of the fight, Brahimaj says the way he fought Griffin and how it was competitive, proves he belongs in the UFC.

“That I absolutely belong in the UFC, but to me, that’s not enough. I’ve always known that I would get to the UFC and stay in the UFC,” Brahimaj said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was going to make the UFC home and one day fight for a title, that’s every fighter’s dream just like mine and it’s still alive and well. I’m going to make sure I see it through and make things happen. Aside from that, it was a competitive fight and I’m ready to rebound and really show a lot of stuff to the fans like my finishing abilities.”

Although Brahimaj lost his UFC debut, he says entering his sophomore appearance against Sasha Palatnikov at UFC Vegas 34 there is no pressure on him to get the win. Instead, he says he is just lucky he gets to do what he loves full-time and isn’t worried about what happens in the fight.

“There is never pressure, even when I fought Max there was no pressure. I get to do what I love, I get to train at the gym, train my clients, there is no pressure,” Brahimaj explained. “When I fight and put pressure on myself, bad things happen. There is no pressure on my end.”

Against Palatnikov, Ramiz Brahimaj knows he will have his hands full. However, he is confident he will get his first UFC win by stoppage.

“He’s a tough guy that I look forward to fighting. He always brings the fight which draws my respect but on August 21 we got business to handle and I got a win to take, so that is what I got to do,” Brahimaj said. “You see the finish and you take it. I do see myself finishing in any way shape or form, knockout, submission. I’m willing to take anything.”

If Brahimaj does get a stoppage win, he hopes he can fight on UFC 267 or UFC 268 as he wants a quick turnaround. However, he isn’t looking past Palatnikov as he knows he is a dangerous opponent.

“First and foremost, I will never overlook any fight or opponent cause it could be your last. I want to handle business on August 21, take care of this guy, and take a week or so off,” Brahimaj said. “They have a card in Abu Dhabi on October 30 and at MSG a week after, so I can see my family in the Bronx. So either of those cards I’d like.”

