Pro fighters make their picks for Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

In the main event of UFC Vegas 34, top-10 middleweights collide as Jared Cannonier takes on Kelvin Gastelum. Ahead of the fight, Cannonier is a -150 favorite while Gastelum is a +130 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe Gastelum will pull off the upset and get back in the win column.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum:

Maycee Barber, UFC flyweight: I’m going to go with Gastelum. Both are super durable but I think Gastelum’s wrestling will be the difference.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: You are gonna make me pick two guys that are bigger than me on my card that could beat me up (laughs). Gastelum has been around and it’s super motivating to see what he has done so I’ll lean towards him.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Cannonier, I lost some faith in Gastelum after his last couple of performances.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one to pick, I like both of them. Gastelum looked better as of late, and I think Gastelum will be faster and be the first to punch and outpoint Cannonier.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Cannonier looked good against Whittaker but coming off a layoff. You can never count out Gastelum so I’m going to go with Gastelum.

Casey Kenney, UFC bantamweight: That is a good fight but I like Cannonier to get back in the win column likely by decision as Gastelum is durable.

Alex Perez, UFC flyweight: I think Cannonier gets it done, could be by stoppage.

Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC welterweight: Man, I’m torn. I have to go with Gastelum in this one, I think his wrestling will be the difference.

Fighters picking Jared Cannonier: Vinc Pichel, Casey Kenney, Alex Perez

Fighters picking Kelvin Gastelum: Maycee Barber, Brandon Royval, Brian Kelleher, Adrian Yanez, Ramiz Brahimaj

