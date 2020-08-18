Alonzo Menifield planning for “three-round war” in co-main event against Ovince Saint Preux

Alonzo Menifield was ecstatic when he got the call to step up on short notice to take on Ovince Saint Preux.

Ever since Menifield lost his first professional fight to Devin Clark at UFC 250, the Fortis MMA product wanted to make a quick turnaround to get the bad taste out of his mouth. So, when he was offered a co-main event spot against a perennial contender, Ovince Saint Preux, he knew he couldn’t turn it down.

“I was like let’s go. Especially the last one, I need to get it out of my mouth and my existence and move forward,” Menifield said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m ready and I’ve been training like a mad man because of it. I’m like why not take it.”

Following his first professional loss, Alonzo Menifield knows he can’t enter the Octagon if his mind or body isn’t 100 percent.

So, against “OSP” Menifield is ready for a war. He knows the former interim title challenger will bring the best out of him.

“I don’t think it will be an early knockout. It will be a dog fight given he has been in there and has been dropped before,” Menifield explained. “He recovers well. So, I think he will come out to fight and I am getting prepare for a three-round war. I’m thinking it will be a three-round war and if it goes shorter than that so be it.”

If Menifield can get past Saint Preux, he knows it will be a big win for him. Only ranked guys have beaten him. So, for the surging prospect, it is a good test to see where he stands in the division.

“I think it is pretty cool and it allows me to see where I stand. I’m excited and happy with this fight. A win propels me,” he concluded. “He is a big name in the sport and has been around for a while. This is very important and I did the work and everyone will see it on Saturday.”

Do you think Alonzo Menifield will beat Ovince Saint Preux on Saturday?