Michael Chandler believes potential UFC fight with Justin Gaethje would be “the most exciting MMA fight of all time”

Michael Chandler what he views as his perfect matchup.

The lightweight champion has teased the possibility of a move over to the UFC after completing his current contract with the Bellator. He criticized the organization’s CEO Scott Coker for not placing an extension on his contract, and wants to fight wherever he is valued.

“Scott Coker had the opportunity to sign me five months ago, six months ago, four months ago before this fight happened, and it didn’t happen,” he said on the MMA Fighting’s What the Heck podcast.

“So there’s not a huge time that we need to sit here and negotiate, Scott. You had the opportunity, you let me go into free agency. You said I’m not 21 years old anymore but I just finished the best lightweight you have on the roster besides me. I don’t really understand why it needs to be any longer than right now. Let me see what I’m worth.

“What will ONE FC offer me? What will PFL, the UFC offer me? Maybe [UFC President] Dana [White] thinks I suck,” Chandler said. “Maybe [ONE Championship CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong’s] like, ‘Maybe that trilogy with Eddie sounds cool, but we don’t want to pay you that much.’ Maybe that’s the case. I doubt it, but let me go see what I’m worth.”

Chandler claimed he it ready to start off with a UFC run with a fight against the former interim lightweight title holder, Dustin Poirier but now the Bellator star has his sights set on other big names.

According Chandler, he is ready fight Conor McGregor in the Octagon and claimed that it would be the “perfect matchup.” However, McGregor has claimed he is retired and the UFC president Dana White doesn’t expect him to return in 2020. Yesterday he hinted at a possible trilogy fight against his long-time rival Nate Diaz.

With McGregor’s future in the UFC a complete guessing game, Chandler has his eyes set on an equally exciting matchup. He says a fight against interim title holder Justin Gaethje would be “the most exciting MMA fight of all time.”

There is also of course the possibility of a clash against the UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, he would probably have to get a few UFC victories under his belt before “The Eagle” would entertain a matchup. Also, Nurmagomedov has hinted that he is looking to retire after his next two fights, so a fight against Michael Chandler could be off the cards