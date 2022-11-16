Matt Frevola says KO of Ottamn Azaitar was the biggest win of his career, wants to fight Paddy Pimblett in London: “I could finish him anywhere”

Matt Frevola let the fans decide his game plan for his UFC 281 fight against Ottman Azaitar.

After Frevola had weighed-in, he posted a poll on Twitter asking fans if he should wrestle or stand and trade with Azaitar. Of course, the stand and trade option won, which is exactly what Frevola did and led to a first-round KO.

“I’m a man of the people and we had to hear what the people wanted and we delivered… (Wrestling) is always in the back pocket, I’m always prepared to wrestle, and I always want to mix it up. I was about to take him down but I knocked him out first,” Frevola said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

With the win, Frevola extended his win streak to two with two first-round knockouts. However, he says this win over Azaitar and the way he did it was the biggest win of his career.

“Definitely, it’s huge at Madison Square Garden in front of my people. It’s definitely the biggest win (of my career)… Everyone knows not to miss a Steamrolla fight and I always bring it. On my best day, I can beat anybody in the world,” Frevola said.

With the win, Matt Frevola says the plan is to face Paddy Pimblett in London next year. Although Pimblett is set to face Jared Gordon at UFC 282, Frevola says he wants the fight even if the Brit loses in dominant fashion.

“I think this fight makes sense. Win, lose or draw, even if Paddy gets his ass beat I still want to fight him in London,” Frevola said. “I want to go to London, I want to feel that atmosphere, I want to be a part of that. Even if he gets his ass beat, his comeback fight, people will want to see it. Then, me and him put on a firework fight. I could finish him anywhere, and hey he could finish me, I doubt it but it would be fun.”

Should Frevola get the Pimblett fight, he knows it would set him up for a big 2023.

“A big fight and a big win in March and then onto the next. Just one fight at a time and enjoy the ride,” Frevola concluded.

Would you like to see Matt Frevola fight Paddy Pimblett next?

