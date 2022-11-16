Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira ‘could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career’ had the referee not intervened at UFC 281.

The Tristar Gym head coach believes the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard was a very good call.

Madison Square Garden was home to the the main card middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) last Saturday night, November 12th. It was a fifth round TKO which finished Adesanya and handed Pereira the belt.

While Adesanya wasn’t happy with the stoppage, Zahabi believes Pereira couid have caused even more damage to ‘The Last Stylebender‘ had the fight continued.

Zahabi, speaking on his YouTube channel shared what he thought the outcome of the fight might have been, should it have been allowed to continue (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Pereira could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career if the referee did not intervene. Guys, if the referee did not intervene, a scissor knee was coming. Guys, the greatest scissor knee I have seen in all of combat sports, ever, is Alex Pereira. …”

Continuing Zahabi spoke about the stoppage of the fight:

“It’s an incredible knee from a giant, who’s incredibly explosive. He throws it incredibly quick. I thought when Adesanya was dazed like that, the knee was coming. If Marc Goddard did not step in, it could have been a serious concussion, broken jaw, broken orbital, fractured skull even. It could have been something that ruined or ended Adesanya’s professional career. So I’m very grateful that Marc Goddard stopped it.”

Concluding Firas Zahabi spoke highly of Israel Adesanya:

“Adesanya fought beautifully. Brilliant. He was winning three rounds to one. He was losing Round 1 and came back with an incredible right hand, left hook combination.”

Do you agree with Firas Zahabi’s assessment of the stoppage between Adesanya and Pereira at UFC 281? Were you watching last Saturday night?

