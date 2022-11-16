x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira “could have v...
Glory WS NewsAlex PereiraMMA NewsIsrael AdesanyaUFC

Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira “could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career” had the referee not intervened at UFC 281

Susan Cox

Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira ‘could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career’ had the referee not intervened at UFC 281.

The Tristar Gym head coach believes the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard was a very good call.

Madison Square Garden was home to the the main card middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) last Saturday night, November 12th. It was a fifth round TKO which finished Adesanya and handed Pereira the belt.

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya
(via Zuffa LLC)

While Adesanya wasn’t happy with the stoppage, Zahabi believes Pereira couid have caused even more damage to ‘The Last Stylebender‘ had the fight continued.

Zahabi, speaking on his YouTube channel shared what he thought the outcome of the fight might have been, should it have been allowed to continue (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Pereira could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career if the referee did not intervene. Guys, if the referee did not intervene, a scissor knee was coming. Guys, the greatest scissor knee I have seen in all of combat sports, ever, is Alex Pereira. …”

Continuing Zahabi spoke about the stoppage of the fight:

“It’s an incredible knee from a giant, who’s incredibly explosive. He throws it incredibly quick. I thought when Adesanya was dazed like that, the knee was coming. If Marc Goddard did not step in, it could have been a serious concussion, broken jaw, broken orbital, fractured skull even. It could have been something that ruined or ended Adesanya’s professional career. So I’m very grateful that Marc Goddard stopped it.”

Concluding Firas Zahabi spoke highly of Israel Adesanya:

“Adesanya fought beautifully. Brilliant. He was winning three rounds to one. He was losing Round 1 and came back with an incredible right hand, left hook combination.”

Do you agree with Firas Zahabi’s assessment of the stoppage between Adesanya and Pereira at UFC 281? Were you watching last Saturday night?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articlePro fighters make their picks for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Next articleChris Gutierrez says he felt immediate concern after landing nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281: “As soon as I saw him stiffen and fall”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy