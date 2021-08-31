Paddy Pimblett will be ‘very disappointed’ if he doesn’t finish Luigi Vendramini in the first, plans to ‘steal the show’

Paddy Pimblett is ready to finally make his UFC debut.

Pimblett was offered UFC contracts when he was 21 and 23 but he turned them down as he didn’t feel he was ready. Now, he believes he is ready to compete and make a run to the top of the lightweight division. The fan-favorite will make his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday against Luigi Vendramini. Although Vendramini has fought a couple of times in the UFC, Pimblett says he didn’t know who he was.

“It’s just who the UFC offered, I didn’t have a clue who he was,” Pimblett said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I leave it up to my coaches but I did have to look myself.”

Once he started to look into Vendramini, Pimblett says he didn’t seem impressed and is confident he won’t just win but will finish Vendramini in the first round.

Paddy Pimblett believes his striking is underrated and wants to get a knockout win. However, he says if the submission presents itself, he will lock it in and get the win and the 50K bonus.

“In the first, I will be very disappointed if he gets out of the first round. I hope Luigi tries to strike with me because I will knock him out… It’s nice people underrate my striking, everyone knows I’m a good grappler,” Pimblett explained. “I’ve been working on my striking for the past two years and people will be afraid when I start throwing hands and kicks. If he wants to strike with me, I’ll knock him out, if he wants to grapple with me, I’ll submit him, it’s just wherever the fight takes place… I can’t wait to put on a show and steal the show.”

Although Pimblett is now in the UFC and in the ‘big show,’ the Liverpool native says he will be making less money on Saturday than he was in Cage Warriors. However, he knows he can become a big star in the promotion which will lead to bigger purses.

“Yeah, I am. It wasn’t to do with sponsorships, lad, it was my flat fee,” Pimblett revealed. “My flat fee in Cage Warriors was more, but I will eventually get more in the UFC. It’s just one of them.”

If Pimblett does get the first-round finish over Vendramini as he says, he knows his star will only grow. He’s well aware that the UFC will want him back ASAP and he hopes he can get on UFC 267 on Fight Island and then fight again in December.

“It will be brilliant, people will love me. Everyone loves me or hates me, but no matter what, I put bums on seats and sell tickets, that’s the way it will be… They are going to want me back ASAP,” Pimblett concluded. “I was looking at that October 30th Fight Island card, and I want on that. But, I have a feeling the UFC will be coming to the UK in December so, they might want to save me for then.”

Do you think Paddy Pimblett will beat Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36?