Maycee Barber explains move to Team Alpha Male: “I’m not going to sit around and wait for people or beg them to come on this journey with me”

Maycee Barber has been training at a new camp for her UFC Vegas 32 fight against Miranda Maverick.

After Barber lost her second fight in a row to Alexa Grasso at UFC 258, she decided to change camps and had to California to train at Team Alpha Male. “The Future” has already been at several gyms like Factory X, Roufusport, JacksonWink, and in Chicago under Mike Valle among others. However, the reason why she made the switch to Team Alpha Male for this fight was due to COVID-19 restrictions among other reasons.

“I came to this point in my career where I’m not going to sit around and wait for people or beg them to come on this journey with me. Coming off my knee injury, and with COVID, I had asked coaches to work with me to help me out but they would only work with fighters who had upcoming fights. That made me switch camps,” Barber said to BJPENN.com. “Then, when this fight got offered, my plan was to do half my camp here and half in Milwaukee. However, it came about that the coach I was working with was having second thoughts as the quarantining is hard so it made coaches have to think about how many people they coach as it takes a toll on their personal life.

“When I sensed some hesitancy, I decided to go to the people that are all in on me and I found that here at Team Alpha Male,” Barber continued. “When I started training here, the mindset, the training partners, everything is perfect here. If you want to work on something here, they have the best people to help you in that area. I just love how everybody is in the same building as well and they are all on the same page which is what I need at this point in my career. I’ve also been working with Urijah Faber a lot and got some work in with Danny Castillo, Chris Holdsworth, and then all their fighters around my weight there.”

Maycee Barber says she will have Urijah Faber in her corner and is excited about that. She also believes this will be the best version of her after what she says was a great camp at Team Alpha Male.

