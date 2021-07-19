Maycee Barber expects to finish Miranda Maverick: “I’m not going out there to play around, I’m planning to put her away”

Maycee Barber wasn’t surprised when she was offered Miranda Maverick as her next fight.

After Maverick beat Gillian Robertson at UFC 260, Barber saw all the posts about how fans wanted to see the fight happen. However, given they are two of the up and comers at flyweight, some thought it didn’t make sense. Yet, for Barber, she says she likes the fight and is eager for it.

“Honestly, no. I felt like the timing matched as I was coming off the Alexa Grasso fight and she was coming off the win over Gillian,” Barber said to BJPENN.com. “She’s someone who I already fought and beat that I figured they would match us up. I’ve heard a lot of people being shocked that they are putting two up and comers together so early. But, in our division, we are all going to fight at some point.”

After Barber’s comeback fight against Alexa Grasso, which didn’t go her way, “The Future” changed camps and went to Team Alpha Male. Since training there, she says her confidence has only grown and believes this will be the best version of her on Saturday at UFC Vegas 32.

Although Barber is on a two-fight losing skid, she believes this is a matchup that is tailor-made for her. The Future says she views Maverick as a similar style to her, but she knows she’s the more well-rounded fighter and is eager for the challenge.

“I have seen a couple of her fights before she got into the UFC. Her debut was an early doctor stoppage win. Then she beat Gillian by decision and I finished Gillian,” Barber said. “I’m excited, Miranda’s tough. But to me, I think she is the earlier version of me that had just got into the UFC. We do have similar styles, we are both super tough but I’m the more mature fighter. I’m just excited about it and I feel great about it.”

Now that Barber has a fight under her belt off the knee surgery, she knows she’ll have the timing and range down from the get-go at UFC Vegas 32. If that is the case, Barber is confident she will not only get her hand raised, but she believes she’ll get the stoppage win.

“Honestly, I’m happy wherever the fight goes. I’m ready for it to be a kickboxing fight or all on the ground,” Maycee Barber said. “The plan is to finish Miranda. I’m not going out there to play around, I’m planning to put her away.”

If Barber does get her hand raised the hope is she can get a quick turnaround and build off the win. However, she isn’t worried about calling anyone out. She says the sole focus is on Saturday and beating Miranda Maverick.

“Right now, I’m just worried about this fight and go from there. My focus is solely on this fight and finishing Miranda. From there, I will have a plan of attack after I win,” Barber concluded.

