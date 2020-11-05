Max Griffin plans to “smash” Ramiz Brahimaj: “I’m going to dominate and embarrass him”

Max Griffin is very confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday night when he faces UFC newcomer, Ramiz Brahimaj.

Griffin is on a two-fight losing streak and coming off a split decision loss to Alex Oliveira. For Griffin, although he lost the fight, and another close decision, he took a lot away from that and enters his UFC Vegas 13 fight with a new mindset.

“What can you do? A lot of my fights are like that. Now, I am working on a few things, switching to southpaw, and having a lot more fun and not being so serious,” Griffin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I have a new mental coach and my best performance is when I am having a good time. The last time I had a real good time was against Mike Perry. I had fun. I’m going to have fun with this guy, beat him up, and finish him. I kind of want to submit him.”

Entering the fight, Max Griffin knows if he can stuff the takedowns of Brahimaj, he will have a ton of success. “Pain” isn’t too impressed with his opponent’s skillset and believes Brahimaj shuts down when he gets hit.

“So, he has won all eight fights by submission and lost two out of his last four by decision to guys who are okay. All they did was stuff the takedown. Anyone with any kind of takedown defense beats him,” Griffin explained. “The people he submits are gumshoes guys. I’m going to stuff the takedown and beat the breaks off him. He can’t lie to me and say he is not a grappler, bro. Grapplers don’t like getting hit. He is going to get hit, he is going to get touched up and I’ll put him away. If he doesn’t go to sleep like that I will submit him after he gets knocked down. I’m really looking forward to it, bro. I’m excited about this and I feel like this is a gift.”

Ultimately, Max Griffin believes he will earn his second UFC finish win and first since 2016 fairly easy against Brahimaj. Not only does he think he will win, but he wants to make it a point to embarrass him to let everyone know he should not be fighting UFC newcomers.

“I’m ready to smash this guy. I’m going to play with him and put him away and put him away early. He is not on my level and I will show everybody,” Griffin concluded. “I’m going to dominate and embarrass him. Period.”

