Just Scrap Radio Ep. 17 with Ian Heinisch, Max Griffin & Ramiz Brahimaj

The 17th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 13.

We’re first joined by UFC middleweight, Ian Heinisch (2:32). Next, UFC welterweight, Max Griffin (16:17) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC welterweight, Ramiz Brahimaj (29:57).

Ian Heinisch opens the show previewing his UFC Vegas 13 main card fight against Brendan Allen. Heinisch talks about this sort of rivalry he and Allen have from their LFA days. It is also a fight that has been years in the making. Heinisch then makes it clear he plans on showing Allen is not on his level by finishing the surging contender. If he does that, he hopes to get another shot at a ranked contender. “Hurricane” closes it off by discussing his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev and him wanting that fight.

Max Griffin comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 13 scrap against a promotional newcomer in Ramiz Brahimaj. A fired-up Griffin feels disrespected having to fight a newcomer in his 10th UFC fight but plans on showing him he is not on his level. Griffin talks about training at Team Alpha Male for this camp and how he expects to finish Brahimaj. “Pain” also touches on his last fight against Cowboy Oliveira and how this fight is crucial to get back into the win column if he wants another crack at a ranked opponent.

Ramiz Brahimaj closes out the show to preview his long-awaited UFC debut against Max Griffin. The Fortis MMA product talks about being pulled from his Contender Series due to a tumor in his eye and then his cornerman testing positive for COVID-19 which delayed his UFC debut. Brahimaj touches on what a win over Griffin does for him and why he feels ready for the UFC due to training with the likes of Uriah Hall and Geoff Neal.

