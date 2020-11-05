After highlight-reel KO in UFC debut, Adrian Yanez hopes Aaron Phillips fight gets rebooked for December

Adrian Yanez couldn’t have scripted a better UFC debut.

Yanez earned a UFC deal earlier this summer on the Contender Series and at UFC Vegas 12, scored a first-round head kick KO in 2:46. The 26-year-old also got a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.

“It went exactly how I thought it would go. I said two minutes into the first round I’ll finish him and that is what happened. Also, I had said it would be a head kick KO and that is what happened,” Yanez said to BJPENN.com. “I feel like I’ve put the bantamweight division on notice. But, if not I can keep flying under the radar and have people think I’m a nobody. Regardless, I’ll keep knocking these guys out and after they have been knocked out they will realize I’m the real deal.”

Although Yanez did pick up another first-round knockout, it was against a short-notice replacement in Victor Rodriguez. Originally, he was supposed to fight Aaron Phillipps. So, for Yanez, he is hoping the fight can be rebooked for December as he is confident he would get another quick knockout.

“It was a little bit disappointing because I was hoping for that scrap. But, I want to fight Aaron Phillips on December 19 and get it rebooked. We were supposed to fight already, but if not, maybe I will fight in late January, early February,” Yanez said. “I was talking to my management and they believe we can rebook the Phillips which will be good. Two strikers so it should be an amazing matchup.

“I have seen a couple of fights and I always find peoples chin. I would find his chin and put him out,” he continued. “He is a great fighter but my hands are just faster and another 50k would look really nice in my bank account.”

However, Adrian Yanez makes it clear, Aaron Phillips or not, anyone at bantamweight can get it next.

“Anybody can and will get it when their name comes up,” he concluded.

Would you like to see Adrian Yanez vs. Aaron Phillips on December 19?