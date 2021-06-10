Matt Frevola believes Ottman Azaitar had IVs to “hide the steroids he’s on,” plans to give him “a beating he deserves”

Matt Frevola had a crazy 2020 as he had three canceled fights due to COVID-19 and Frevola fracturing his foot. He was then set to return at UFC 257 but his 2021 also got off to a hectic start.

Frevola was set to face Ottman Azaitar at UFC 257 in a highly-anticipated bout. However, on the day of weigh-ins, it was revealed Azaitar was out of the fight due to sneaking people into Fight Island. He ended up having to fight Arman Tsarukyan which he says is a fight he wants back.

“It was crazy. It was the day of weigh-ins, I’m cutting weight and I got two pounds to go and I’m about to do my last sauna session,” Frevola said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My coach walks in and breaks the news to me. Especially after the 2020 I had where I had a bunch of fights canceled, I was in disbelief and couldn’t believe it was happening again. I was heartbroken but my team was there and they encouraged me to cut the final two pounds and weigh in and be a replacement fighter and they were hyping me up saying I could be fighting Chandler or Hooker.

“We found out that Arman’s opponent didn’t show up and I got a chance to fight a top guy like Arman. It was tough because I was preparing for a boxer in Ottman and then get Arman thrown at me who’s a dominant wrestler,” Frevola continued. “I’d like that fight again with a full camp to prepare for his wrestling as I think it goes different. But, I was happy to just get in there and fight and test myself against a high-level guy like Arman.”

After the incident where Azaitar sneaked people and a bag into Fight Island, he was released. Yet, Dana White revealed they were bringing him back to the UFC and after he heard that Frevola asked his manager to get him that fight.

Frevola also believes Azaitar snuck in IVs to help him rehydrate and hide the steroids he’s on.

“I mean, I think it was probably an IV to help him rehydrate or hide the steroids he’s on. He said they were potatoes, which was the big joke,” Frevola said. “Dana White let him back in the UFC and I wanted that fight right when they let him back. He probably needed the time to get the potatoes out of the system. We’ll see what happens with him.”

Why Frevola wants that fight back is simple. He spent an entire camp preparing for him and he says he wants to humble Azaitar after pulling off that incident.

“I definitely have to give that Ottman guy a beating he deserves. That’s definitely a fight I want whether it’s after this one or down the road,” Frevola said. “Eventually, that guy needs to get humbled and I hope I can be the one to do it.”

