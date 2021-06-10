UFC 263 | Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

In a very intriguing five-round welterweight bout at UFC 263, Leon Edwards welcomes back fan favorite Nate Diaz. Heading into the fight, Edwards is the biggest favorite on the card at -600 while the Stockton native is a +450 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. To no surprise, the majority believe Edwards will get his hand raised as many don’t see a path to victory for Diaz.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Leon Edwards wins with ease, by decision or doctor stoppage.

Edson Barboza, UFC featherweight: I don’t think Diaz is really motivated for this fight. He’s a great fighter but I think Leon Edwards will be able to outstrike him.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: Nate Diaz. Five rounds benefits him a lot.

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: Leon Edwards will take that one. He’s too good, too crisp, too sharp and I don’t think Diaz will be able to wear him down.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I see Leon get it done. I don’t really see a way Nate wins unless Edwards gasses himself out.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I like Edwards. Diaz is a fan favorite and is always training, but Edwards will mix in the wrestling and striking to win.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: Edwards. He will be able to outstrike Diaz with ease.

Tristan Connelly, UFC featherweight: Leon Edwards wins, probably by decision. He will be able to pick apart Diaz.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Leon Edwards. I think Nate Diaz talked his way into this fight but he just gets outmatched by all the top welterweights.

Curtis Millender, PFL welterweight: Leon Edwards. This is the fight he needs to become a bigger star, he’ll be able to pick apart Diaz for five rounds or however long the fight lasts.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: Edwards by domination. I don’t see a way Nate Diaz wins this fight, to be honest.

Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Beneil Dariush, Edson Barboza, Jack Hermansson, Geoff Neal, Diego Ferreira, Devin Clark, Tristan Connelly, Joe Solecki, Curtis Millender, Jeff Molina

Fighters picking Nate Diaz: Edmen Shahbazyan

