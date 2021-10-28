Marcin Tybura trained with Jan Blachowicz for Alexander Volkov fight, eyes second round stoppage

When Marcin Tybura found out he would be fighting Alexander Volkov on the same card as Jan Blachowicz was defending his belt, he made a call to his old friend so the two could train with one another.

Tybura and Blachowicz trained together years ago but the two went their separate ways but have always stayed in contact. Now, as both men have massive fights at UFC 267, the two sparred a couple of times which Tybura says was a good look for him.

“With Jan, we have sparred a few times. We are training in different cities, but we know each other really well and have trained together in the past,” Tybura said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It’s a good experience to train and spar with him to prepare us for our fights. We are a good help for each other as I might try and take him down, which is what he expects from Glover. He’s also good in the standup which I expect from Alex.”

After Volkov beat Walt Harris in his last fight, which was his fifth in a row, he was hoping to get a top contender which he got. He will face Volkov at UFC 267 which he is excited for, as he knows this is a good matchup for him.

“This is a good matchup for me, Alex is ranked fifth, and he’s the highest I could possibly get after my last fight,” Tybura explained. “Of course, sometimes you have to agree to fight someone lower than you, but I got Alex. This is the best matchup for me, at this moment.”

Against Alexander Volkov, Marcin Tybura is confident he won’t just get the win but will finish the Russian. Tybura has been finishing more of his fights as of late, which he says is something he has changed in his style.

The plan for Tybura is to take Volkov down and either earn a ground and pound TKO win or possibly find the submission.

“Lately, I have been winning by finish. I see myself finishing him in the second round. I work on everything, I’m looking for any possible finish during the fight,” Tybura said. “The fight will end before the bell, and maybe it’ll be a submission too.”

If Tybura gets his hand raised on Saturday night, he believes he would get a top-five opponent and earn himself a number one contender fight at heavyweight next time out.

“I’m hoping to get one more big fight and be a title contender,” Tybura concluded.

Do you think Marcin Tybura will defeat Alexander Volkov at UFC 267?