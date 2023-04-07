Loopy Godinez says UFC 287 fight against Cynthia Calvillo is “just going to be dominating”

Loopy Godinez is confident she will return to the win column at UFC 287.

Godinez is coming off a disappointing decision loss to Angela Hill back in August at UFC San Diego. Since then, Godinez has been waiting to get a fight but admits the time off has been beneficial for her as she was able to really work on holes in her game and improve.

“I wanted to return sooner but with the new fighters in the UFC, it’s hard to fit everyone in. It was a good time for me to get better and focus on more technical stuff and add more tools to my game,” Godinez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was the right thing to do, I feel better than ever, faster, stronger, more technical, and more aggressive. I’m really excited about this one.”

When Godinez does make the walk to the Octagon at UFC 287, she will be facing Cynthia Calvillo who has lost four in a row and returning to strawweight. Although Calvillo is on a losing skid, Godinez knows she has fought some of the top fighters so knows she is still a tough out.

“She has been around for a long time, we have seen her fight. We know what she can do and she’s a great fighter,” Godinez said. “Sometimes fighters can go through a bad wave but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good fighters. She has been fighting the best of the best and it’s tough.”

Although Loopy Godinez thinks Cynthia Calvillo is still a tough out, she is confident she will be too much for her.

Godinez expects to mix in her wrestling and striking more than she has in the past. If she does that, she expects the fight to be dominating from start to finish.

“I’m going to mix in a bit of everything a lot more,” Godinez said. “She’s a perfect opponent to show all my skills and put them all together and show what I have… It’s just going to be dominating. That’s the only way I see it, it’s going to be me a step ahead.”

Should Godinez return to the win column at UFC 287, she isn’t sure what would be next for her. Instead, her entire focus is on Saturday night and getting the bad taste of her last fight out of her mouth.

“Honestly, I have no idea and I don’t really care. All I care about is this fight and being the best I can be for myself. Whatever happens, happens,” Godinez concluded.

