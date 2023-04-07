Israel Adesanya issues statement amid steroid criticism ahead of UFC 287: “No loopholes to jump here”

UFC star Israel Adesanya has issued a statement as critics continue to accuse him of using steroids.

This weekend at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya will return to the Octagon. He’ll challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC middleweight championship – the same belt ‘Poatan’ took from him last November.

Understandably, the pressure is on more so than ever. He’s 0-3 against Pereira in combat sports, despite doing pretty well in all three bouts.

Despite wanting to focus on the fight, there are always going to be outside forces trying to creep their way in. One such example of that is the accusations regarding Israel possibly using PEDs in his past.

In a short Twitter statement, he decided to address it once again.

USADA, monitor us from the moment we get off the scale till we hit the arena on Saturday. Have people take shifts if they have to…no loopholes to jump here. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 7, 2023

Adesanya hits back

Israel Adesanya seems to be as prepared as he’s ever been. So, we can’t imagine any PED accusations are going to throw him off his game so close to the fight.

In a lot of ways, this contest could define the course of Adesanya’s legacy. Many already see him as one of the best middleweights to have ever fought in MMA, and rightly so. Others, however, constantly expect more from him, especially after a run of wins that some considered ‘dull’.

Alex Pereira, meanwhile, is as calm as he always is. He’s ready to go in there and prove to the world that he belongs at the top of the 185 pound division.

Are you excited to see what happens when Alex Pereira squares off with Israel Adesanya tomorrow? What do you think about the ongoing allegations regarding Adesanya having used PEDs?