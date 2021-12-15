Charles Oliveira explains why he’d let Conor McGregor jump the line and get the next lightweight title shot

Charles Oliveira is okay with Conor McGregor getting the next lightweight title shot.

Oliveira is coming off the first title defense of his lightweight title where he submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. He won the vacant belt with a KO win over Michael Chandler and now it appears his next fight will be against Justin Gaethje. However, he says he would be open to fighting McGregor next as he knows it would be a massive money fight for him.

“If I had the chance [in the past] to fight for the belt or fight Conor, everybody knows I’d fight for the belt,” Oliveira said to MMAFighting. “That already happened, I’m the champion now. The champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira, Charles ‘do Bronx.’ If I had the chance to fight Conor for money today, I would. The belt is mine and continues being mine. We’ll continue building our legacy and making history.”

Although Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak, he still remains the biggest name in the sport. With that, Charles Oliveira knows the money he would earn from the fight would be massive, which is why it entices him so much.

“Of course, no one’s a fool. ‘No, I’ll fight someone else because of the belt, leave Conor alone’ — who’s going to do that? Only a fool,” Oliveira said. If I had the opportunity to fight Conor, I would definitely fight Conor. The belt is mine regardless. The division has to get by and wait a little bit. There’s nothing else to do. We have to think about our families, our children, think about what we can do down the line.”

Whether or not McGregor will actually get the next title shot is to be seen. He still is rehabbing his broken leg but he has said he will be walking right back into a title shot and Oliveira seems willing to let that happen.

Do you think we see Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor next?