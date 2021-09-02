Julian Erosa plans to wrestle Charles Jourdain and make it an MMA fight: ‘If I wrestle with Jourdain for 15 minutes, I win every time’

Julian Erosa didn’t think he would actually get the Charles Jourdain fight.

Erosa was offered the Jourdain matchup nearly three weeks ago but he said he would only do it at 150-pounds. Two weeks went by and he had no response but finally about a week-and-a-half before the event, he got told the fight was on.

“What happened was, about three weeks before the event, I was talking to my manager about trying to get a fight lined up. The UFC has already been booking into November and December. I figured if I didn’t get a fight scheduled I might not fight again this year,” Erosa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was talking to my manager and he sent me this short notice fight against Jourdain and the UFC was giving me a new contract.

“At the time, I was sitting at 176-pounds. I didn’t think it would be smart to cut 30-pounds in three weeks. I like the Charles Jourdain fight, I just don’t like cutting that much. So, I told my manager to ask if we could do 150,” Erosa continued. “After that, like two weeks went by. I figured he declined my fight because it was a catchweight but I was in the gym training to get my weight down and get prepared for something. It ended up working out for me.”

Against Jourdain, Julian Erosa is well aware that the Canadian is very skilled on the feet and has knockout power. However, he says he has noticed Jourdain has struggled with wrestlers. With that, he believes he can win the fight if he wrestles over and over again as Andre Fili did.

“He lacks a little bit in the wrestling and grappling department compared to me. If I wrestle with Jourdain for 15 minutes, I win every time. If I stand and strike with him, we might be flipping a coin or he has an edge on that,” Erosa explained. “I want to make it my kind of fight and make it an MMA fight and not just kickbox with this kid. I’m going to have a similar game plan as to how Andre Fili fought him.”

If Erosa does get his hand raised against Jourdain, he hopes he can get one more fight this year. However, he knows it all depends on his health and how he leaves this fight.

Assuming all goes well for Erosa, he says the goal is to fight again. He also has two names in mind. He says a fight with Steven Peterson and Darren Elkins interests him. But, he says whoever the UFC offers him is who he will fight.

“Steven Peterson just beat Chase Hooper and he called out Nate Landwehr who I beat two fights ago and just got matched up. I have reached out to him respectfully to call him out. I said whenever is good for him we can run it,” Erosa concluded. “No response, I even had a post on my Instagram, no response. I also asked my management to reach out to Darren Elkins to see if he wants to line something up but no response. I’m not saying they are afraid to fight me, maybe their schedules didn’t work. I don’t really call anyone out anyway.”

Do you think Julian Erosa will beat Charles Jourdain?