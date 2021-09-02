Conor McGregor thanks Anderson Silva for advice on dealing with broken leg

UFC superstar Conor McGregor thanked former middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, for his advice on dealing with his broken leg.

McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and he is expected to be out for the next year as he recovers from the broken limb. Silva, of course, famously broke his leg against Chris Weidman at UFC 168 in December 2013. So if there is anyone who knows how to come back from a broken leg in order to have a successful career, it’s Silva.

“The Spider” recently gave some advice to McGregor on how to deal with his broken limb, and “The Notorious” responded to the veteran. Check out what McGregor said to Silva.

I appreciate this message greatly Anderson, thank you. You know, since this freak injury happened to me, I’ve had very little support from my fellow colleagues. In fact quite the exact opposite. The claws came out. But no worries! I love a little scratch from a bitch. See yous when I get ya’s you’s little nobodies! Happy “little Saturday” everyone @properwhiskey @themaclifeofficial @spiderandersonsilva

Silva also reached out to Weidman, his former rival, after he shattered his leg against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 back in April and gave him some positive words, as well. The Brazilian may have broken his leg in a devastating fashion against Weidman all those years ago, but he was able to fight many times after that, proving that anyone can come back from a broken limb. For McGregor, he will be looking to get back to the cage as soon as possible and get back to doing what he loves doing, which is fighting. With Silva’s positive vibes and advice, the Irishman will hope he can come back and conquer his foes despite his broken leg.

