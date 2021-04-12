Conor McGregor says “the fight is off” with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264: “I’m going to fight someone else”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor trashed Dustin Poirier in a Twitter post and said that their fight at UFC 264 is not going to happen now.

On Sunday night, Poirier took to his social media to reveal that Team McGregor never made good on its promise of a $500,000 donation to “The Good Fight Foundation.” In January, McGregor agreed to pay the money after their fight at UFC 257, and McGregor’s manager even confirmed the money was sent. Poirier, however, says his team never saw the money, and McGregor later said that he didn’t send the cash because they wanted a detailed list of where the money would go before sending it. Poirier, in turn, alleges that Team McGregor ghosted him and stopped responding to his emails about the money.

On Monday, McGregor showed how upset he is with the whole situation. In a scratching social media post, McGregor trashed Poirier and said their fight at UFC 264 is off now.

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f*cking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.

McGregor: My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting ass shelling ass bitch. Little bitch kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re f*cked.

McGregor clearly is not happy that Poirier took their discussions about the charity money public. For McGregor, it’s a bad look not to give the money promised to the charity. Even if he does want a detailed list of what the money will do, which is completely understandable, it’s confusing for fans when his own team was the one who said the money was sent. It will be interesting to see if McGregor cools down and if the fight can remain intact after all. If not, it looks like McGregor already has some other names in mind to fight on July 10th.

