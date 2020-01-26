Bellator 238 Results: Cris Cyborg TKO’s Julia Budd (Highlights)

Former UFC and Invicta FC champion Cris Cyborg squares off with Julia Budd for the Bellator women’s featherweight title this evening in Inglewood, California.

Cyborg (21-2 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC 240 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer. Prior to the victory, Cris Cyborg was coming off a first round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232, where she lost the promotions featherweight championship.

Now with Bellator, Cris Cyborg has received an immediate title shot against the promotions current 145-pound title holder Julia Budd (13-2 MMA).

Budd is currently riding an eleven-fight win streak, her latest being a TKO victory over Olga Rubin at Bellator 224.

Round one of the Bellator 238 main event begins and Cyborg comes out quickly. She throws a right hand to the body and then another. The fighters clinch against the cage. Budd pushes Cyborg against the cage and begins landing some knees. She switches to foot stomps and then adds a couple of more knees. Cris Cyborg breaks free and throws a high knee. She steps in and scores a trip takedown. Cyborg looks to pass to full mount but Julia Budd scrambles and gets back up to her feet. She presses Cyborg against the fence and drops for a double leg. Justino is wise to it and defends accordingly. Knees to the body now from Budd. Cyborg reverses the position and lands a should strike followed by a knee. Another good knee from the clinch by Cyborg. Cris with a crisp left hand. Budd responds with a right hand. Cyborg goes for a high kick and slips. Budd chases her to the floor but Cyborg locks up a triangle choke. She switches for an armbar but Budd rolls through and winds up in top position. She moves to side control and then looks to locks a guillotine as Cyborg scrambles. Julia Budd with an illegal knee to the head of Cris Cyborg. The referee steps in and gives a warning to Budd. We restart on the feet. Cyborg comes out swinging and drops Budd with a right hand. She immediately rushes in with ground and pound. Budd does a good job to tie her up. Ten seconds remain. Big kicks from Cyborg to the thighs of Budd. She lands a hammer fist before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Cyborg takes the center of the cage and drops Budd with a flurry. Julia is back up but Cris immediately takes her back. Budd is able to spin but Cris still has her in the clinch. A good flurry from Cyborg now. Budd lands a straight right up the middle. Cris Cyborg forces the clinch and then breaks to unload a flurry of punches. Julia Budd survives the onslaught and clinches up. Good knees from Cris Cyborg now. Budd returns fire with one of her own. The fighters break and circle off the fence. Budd with a nice combination. Cyborg answers with a hard low kick. Budd and Cyborg clinch up agains the cage. Good knees from Cris. She comes over the top with elbows. One minute remains in round two. Big knees from Cyborg. The women break and Cyborg goes inside with a low kick. Julia Budd shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. Cyborg with a knee and then a head kick. Round two comes to an end.

Round three of the Bellator 238 main event begins and Cris Cyborg lands a low kick to get things started. The ladies clinch up and move towards the fence. Good knees from both fighters. Budd presses Cris against the fence and lands a pair of good knees. Cyborg breaks free and lands a hard inside low kick. A good combination from Cris forces Julia to the floor. Cyborg begins working from full guard. She steps out and leaps in with a right hand. That strike lands and opens the door for Cyborg to move to side control which she promptly does. Good shots to the body from Cyborg now. Big elbows to the body from Justino. She moves to full mount and begins unloading shots. The horn sounds to mercifully rescue Julia Budd from further damage.

Round four begins and Cris Cyborg begins to work the legs of Budd with low kicks. Cris explodes with punches and knees and elbows. Budd is in trouble. More shots from Cyrbog and Budd drops. This one is all over!

Official Bellator 238 Result: Cris Cyborg def. Julia Budd via TKO in Round 4

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 25, 2020

