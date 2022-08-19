Josh Quinlan says he was “pretty devastated” when the NSAC wouldn’t clear him due to past drug suspension, happy with KO win over Jason Witt

Josh Quinlan didn’t know if his UFC debut would happen.

Quinlan earned a UFC contract last year on the Contender Series but failed a drug test for the banned substance drostanolone. Once he served his suspension he was supposed to return at UFC Vegas 59 against Jason Witt, yet he was flagged again for picograms of the metabolite of oral turinabol and thus the Nevada State Atheltic Commission would not clear him.

When Quinlan learned he wasn’t getting cleared he admits he was devastated as he put in a ton of work. Yet, the fight was moved by just a week to UFC San Diego and Quinlan was still able to make his Octagon debut against Jason Witt.

“There was a thought that I wouldn’t fight. They told me the fight fell through as I popped again and the fight is off,” Quinlan said to BJPENN.com. “For a few hours I was not in the best mindset, I trained very hard and I paid my suspension and I think I did everything right and it felt like my debut wouldn’t happen and I was pretty devastated. My management was able to talk to the commission and the UFC knowing it is a result of my past choices and they were able to re-test me and reschedule the fight in California where they have different standards.”

Once Quinlan was cleared to fight, he wanted to make a statement and believes he did just that. He knew there was an opening to hit Witt with a hook, which he landed perfectly and got a first-round KO which he’s happy about.

“I don’t think it could have gone any better,” Quinlan said. “It was something I worked hard for this entire fight camp. We actually noticed the hook was there to land and I was able to fire off that technique and it landed perfectly and got the KO.”

Although Josh Quinlan didn’t take much damage, he says he isn’t in a rush to get back in there. Instead, the plan is to get in the gym and improve his skills so he is ready to fight the top opponents when he gets there.

“I’m not going to rush back in there, there is always room for improvement. I do believe I got to showcase some of my skills but I’m working to get better and work my way up the division so I know I still have work to do and need to get better,” Quinlan concluded. “Every fighter is in the UFC for a reason so I look forward to the next test. I’m not going to call anyone out so whoever they give me is who I will fight and just work on improving my skills.”

Who would you like to see Josh Quinlan fight next?