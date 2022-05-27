Joseph Holmes thought his knee would’ve KO’d Alen Amedovski, “extremely happy” with his performance to pick up his first UFC win

Joseph Holmes wanted to prove to everyone just how good he is.

Holmes earned his way into the UFC after winning on both the Contender Series and Dana White Lookin’ For A Fight. However, in his debut, he suffered a lackluster decision loss to Jamie Pickett so heading into this fight, he wanted to prove he belongs. He wound up doing just that as he submitted Amedovski in 64 seconds.

“I’m extremely happy I could have this type of showing. This is my first win in the UFC and it feels amazing. I just look forward to having more fights and winning more,” Holmes said to BJPENN.com. “This is also basically how my career started, I lost my debut, I needed to learn some things, won seven in a row and had my UFC debut, and lost it, and then turn around and won my next fight. This is exactly how my career is supposed to go.”

Not only did Holmes get a submission win, but he nearly KO’d Amedovski. Joseph Holmes landed a vicious knee that dropped Alen Amedovski and when he went to finish him, the veteran turned away from the hammer fist but for Holmes, he was surprised the knee never put him out.

“I thought I did flash knock him out,” Holmes said. “My biggest thing was I came down to hammer fist him with my right hand and he turned over as I came down so that arm was the wrong hand to hit him with. I couldn’t follow up and put him away right there. Either way, these are the toughest guys in the world but ultimately that shot led to him not being able to defend the choke.”

With Holmes getting his first UFC win, he says he finally views himself as a UFC fighter and knows what needs to be done to get his hand raised.

Along with getting his first win, Holmes didn’t take much damage and the plan for him to return in September.

“I think we can get in there back in September, I have a trip in July that will take in some training. So, I get back from that and get right back into training camp and fight again in September,” Holmes concluded.

Who would you like to see Joseph Holmes fight next?