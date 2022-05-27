Sean Strickland has his Twitter account suspended following gun control rant

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has been suspended from Twitter following his latest rant about gun control.

The world was stunned into silence this week following the latest American school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. A total of 19 children and two teachers were killed in what has been listed as the third-deadliest school shooting on record.

As a result of the tragedy, the years-long debate regarding gun control in the United States has been brought back to the surface. From those wanting to arm teachers to those simply wanting to introduce stricter laws and background checks, social media has been ablaze with a variety of different opinions on the matter.

One person who felt quite strongly on the subject, unsurprisingly, was UFC middleweight Sean Strickland.

The 31-year-old has made a name for himself as an outlandish figure on Twitter over the course of the last few years and in this instance, his words managed to get him suspended from the platform.

Wait what did Sean Strickland say that got him banned? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YTDLjj0UVf — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) May 26, 2022

While it’s not yet been confirmed that these were the tweets that got him the ban hammer, it’s worth noting that this is what he said immediately prior to the decision.

““‘I have a gun on me, you wouldn’t try to fight me,’ let me stop you there, I don’t try to fight anyone,” Strickland said. “If you run your mouth I give you an option to be a man and step up….If your go to is ‘grab my gun’ you’re a little b***h and the problem with the world. P***y!!!””

“I just gotta say countries that don’t have gun ownership [as] a human right really are pathetic,” Strickland said. “‘Germany hasn’t had a mass shooting’, ‘England doesn’t have mass shooting’, blah blah you also don’t have f***ing men either so enjoy it you nutless trannies. That is all goodbye.”

